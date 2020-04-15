Former Madison Edgewood star Estella Moschkau joining Badgers women's basketball as grad transfer

She averaged just 0.8 points in 68 games, playing just over three minutes per game. She had a career-best 1.3 points per game this past season in 23 appearances.

While she didn’t get much opportunity in games, Moschkau believes her game grew during the intense practices at Stanford under legendary coach Tara VanDerveer.

“Tara has very high expectations for her program and that makes you super tough,” she said. “There was never a moment during those practices when it wasn’t competitive or you didn’t have to give your full effort.”

As for her role with UW, Moschkau said she’s excited to do whatever is asked of her and notes her perimeter shooting has improved markedly from her Edgewood days. That played out in her limited Stanford opportunities as she made 15 of 27 career 3-point attempts (.556).

“In high school I could shoot, but I wasn’t fantastic,” she said. “I’ve really grown my shooting percentage and I want to bring that versatility to the court, being able to bring the ball up, push the pace, create mismatches and also distribute. I love passing the ball, but I’m not afraid to shoot. I think my role will vary game by game, but I’m willing to help any way possible.”