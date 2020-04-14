Former Madison Edgewood standout Estella Moschkau joining Wisconsin Badgers as graduate transfer

Estella Moschkau is coming home.
Moschkau, the former Madison Edgewood standout, announced Tuesday that she will finish her basketball career at the University of Wisconsin, joining the Badgers as a graduate transfer from Stanford.
Moschkau tweeted: “Wisconsin” with a heart symbol.
“So excited to play my final year at home! Thank you to Coach Tsipis for an incredible opportunity.”
WISCONSIN❤️— Estella Moschkau (@EstellaMoschkau) April 14, 2020
So excited to play my final year at home! Thank you to Coach Tsipis for an incredible opportunity. @ University of Wisconsin-Madison https://t.co/xwzK3IC0WN
Moschkau entered the NCAA transfer portal last week after three seasons at Stanford.
She chose Stanford over UW during her high school recruitment, in which UW coach Jonathan Tsipis had made her a top priority as soon as he took over the program.
Moschkau, a 6-foot-1 wing, was the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area Player of the year for the 2016-17 season after leading the Crusaders to the WIAA Division 3 state championship. She averaged 18.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.6 blocks per game as the Crusaders compiled a 25-3 record her senior year.
Moschkau also earned unanimous first-team All-State honors from The Associated Press and was named the state Gatorade Player of the Year and earned Miss Basketball honors from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association for 2017. She also was a first-team All-State player as a junior.
She was ranked as the No. 41 prospect in the nation by ESPN HoopGurlz and No. 88 by Prospects Nation.
But she saw only limited playing time in her three seasons at Stanford.
She averaged a career-high 1.3 points this past season in about four minutes per game in 23 appearances. She made eight of 13 3-point shots and was 11-for-19 overall from the field.
As a sophomore she averaged 0.6 points in 3.2 minutes per game and as a freshman she averaged 0.5 points in 2.1 minutes per game.
A political science major, she was named to the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll for 2019-20.
Moschkau will join an incoming UW freshman class of Halle Douglass, a 6-2 guard from Lake Forest, Illinois; Brooke Schramek, a 6-2 forward from Benet Academy in Lisle, Illinois; Kate Thompson, a 6-2 forward from Denham Springs, Louisiana; and Natalie Leuzinger, a 5-7 guard from Black Hawk, who will be a preferred walk-on.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!