Former Madison Edgewood standout Estella Moschkau joining Wisconsin Badgers as graduate transfer

Estella Moschkau is coming home.

Moschkau, the former Madison Edgewood standout, announced Tuesday that she will finish her basketball career at the University of Wisconsin, joining the Badgers as a graduate transfer from Stanford.

Moschkau tweeted: “Wisconsin” with a heart symbol.

“So excited to play my final year at home! Thank you to Coach Tsipis for an incredible opportunity.”

Moschkau entered the NCAA transfer portal last week after three seasons at Stanford.

She chose Stanford over UW during her high school recruitment, in which UW coach Jonathan Tsipis had made her a top priority as soon as he took over the program.

Moschkau, a 6-foot-1 wing, was the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area Player of the year for the 2016-17 season after leading the Crusaders to the WIAA Division 3 state championship. She averaged 18.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.6 blocks per game as the Crusaders compiled a 25-3 record her senior year.