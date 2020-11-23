Former Madison Edgewood standout Estella Moschkau excited for Badgers debut

The difference is that she steps into an immediate leadership role.

“Stella brings so much more to our program than just being a talented basketball player,” Tsipis said. “She’s stepped right into a leadership role and been a great mentor to our younger players. The great part with Stella is she knows she’s home.”

Moschkau brings to the Badgers a wealth of experience, although not much of it is from actual playing time. In her three seasons with the Cardinal, she played a total of just 208 minutes and scored 56 points, with career highs of 15 minutes and seven points coming last year against Northern Colorado.

While her game experience may have been minimal, she believes she more than compensated for that by going up against some of the best players in the country every day in practice.

“You get there and there’s not one easy person to guard on the floor,” she said. "It’s a transition for everyone. Not that I wasn’t as talented but there are players that are just phenomenal and Stanford gets those type of players.