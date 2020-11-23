Former Madison Edgewood standout Estella Moschkau excited for Badgers debut

Heading into her senior year at Madison Edgewood, Estella Moschkau faced the biggest decision of her young life.
Having sorted through numerous scholarship offers, Moschkau narrowed her choices to her two dream schools. She could stay home and become the centerpiece of new coach Jonathan Tsipis’ building process with the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball program. Or she could head west and join legendary coach Tara VanDerveer’s storied Stanford program.
Little did she imagine that she ultimately would get to experience both.
After spending three seasons at Stanford, Moschkau joined UW as a graduate transfer and will make her debut as a Badger on Wednesday in the season opener against Miami (Ohio) at the Kohl Center.
“It’s kind of a full circle thing,” Moschkau said of her basketball journey. “In high school my decision came down to Wisconsin or Stanford. I was debating, do I want to stay home or go out there. So this is kind of a full circle effect for me.
“Being here and building my identity at Edgewood and in the community and then having my little stint out West where I learned so much. I loved the school out there but I’m super excited to be home and represent UW.”
Moschkau joins a Badgers program that is in much the same state as it was when she could’ve gotten onboard in 2017, still youthful and looking to make its way up from the bottom portion of the Big Ten Conference.
The difference is that she steps into an immediate leadership role.
“Stella brings so much more to our program than just being a talented basketball player,” Tsipis said. “She’s stepped right into a leadership role and been a great mentor to our younger players. The great part with Stella is she knows she’s home.”
Moschkau brings to the Badgers a wealth of experience, although not much of it is from actual playing time. In her three seasons with the Cardinal, she played a total of just 208 minutes and scored 56 points, with career highs of 15 minutes and seven points coming last year against Northern Colorado.
While her game experience may have been minimal, she believes she more than compensated for that by going up against some of the best players in the country every day in practice.
“You get there and there’s not one easy person to guard on the floor,” she said. "It’s a transition for everyone. Not that I wasn’t as talented but there are players that are just phenomenal and Stanford gets those type of players.
“I’m just so grateful I got to play against them and with them for those three years. It made me a better player. It made me play hard every single possession. It was an eye-opener but I learned so much and I’m so grateful I made that decision. But I’m also grateful that I have this opportunity here back at home.”
As much as she enjoyed the whole Stanford experience, Moschkau said she started entertaining thoughts of transferring last December. The biggest trick, she learned, was to complete her degree requirements in three years so she could be a grad transfer. To do so she had max out her units, taking 22 each in the winter and spring quarters and another 17 over the summer, earning her degree in political science.
She is in the postgraduate educational leadership and policy analysis program at UW and aspires to eventually go to law school.
Moschkau, a 6-foot-1 guard, said her transition to the UW system has been eased by spending three years running opponents’ systems with the Stanford scout team.
She’s looking forward to getting back to playing an integral role with a team, much like she enjoyed at Edgewood, where she was a two-time first-team All-State selection and the Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior.
“It’s back to what I was used to in high school,” she said. “I have a lot more confidence now. I have a lot more freedom here. It’s a different team but I’m excited to have those minutes on the court, that’s going to be big for me.”
And it looks like she’ll get to enjoy that playing time for an extra season, as the NCAA has granted players an extra year of eligibility because of the uncertainty revolving around the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I would love to have the opportunity to play again,” said Moschkau, the only player on the UW roster who would’ve been in her final season. “If for some reason it didn’t work out I would not look to go to a different school. I’d just go on with my life. So Wisconsin is my final destination for basketball. I’m super excited about the opportunity.”
Schedule set
Two days before the opener, UW finally released its full 25-game schedule that will include 20 Big Ten contests. Other than Miami, non-conference foes will include Western Illinois, Prairie View A&M, Valparaiso and Nebraska-Omaha.
The conference season will open earlier than usual with a road game at Iowa on Dec. 5. The conference home opener will be Dec. 11 against Rutgers.
The UW Athletic Department previously announced that all home games will be played without fans in the stands for an indefinite period of time.
