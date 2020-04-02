Former Badgers women's basketball player Courtney Fredrickson joins DePaul as graduate transfer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former University of Wisconsin women’s basketball player Courtney Fredrickson will finish her career playing for DePaul.

Fredrickson, a 6-foot-2 wing from Minnetonka, Minnesota, announced her decision Wednesday on social media to join the DePaul program as a graduate transfer.

Fredrickson started most of her first two seasons at UW, averaging 7.8 points in 61 games. She suffered a major knee injury in the second game of the 2018-19 season and was sidelined for 14 months.

She returned to action in January and averaged 2.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in limited action over 14 games.

She will have one season of eligibility for the Blue Demons under longtime coach Doug Bruno. DePaul was 28-5 overall and 15-3 in the Big East Conference last season.

Fredrickson was the first of three UW players to announce her intention to transfer following the season. Junior Niya Beverley and sophomore Diamond Bragg have not announced a destination yet.