Two former UW players signed contracts to play overseas this season.
Cassie Rochel, a 6-foot-4 center who played for the Badgers from 2010-15, has signed a one-year deal with Eleutheria Moshatou in the Greek A1 League. The Lakeville, Minnesota, native averaged 13.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game last year for a different team in the same league, ranking second in the league in blocks and 10th in rebounds. She previously played for teams in Romania, Hungary and Australia.
Cayla McMorris, who completed her UW career last season, has signed to play in Ankara, Turkey, with Nesibe Aydin Basketbol Takimi.
McMorris, a 6-foot guard from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, averaged a team-high 13.7 points last season and finished her career with 1,074 points to rank 22nd in school history.