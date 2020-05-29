Following steep decline, Badgers women's basketball home crowd size climbs slightly in 2019-20

Ticket usage for University of Wisconsin women's basketball home games moved slightly upward in 2019-20, reaching the highest level in the last five seasons.
An average of 1,642 tickets were scanned for 15 regular-season games at the Kohl Center, 90 more than in 2018-19, or a 6% increase.
The count of tickets scanned is a representation of the number of fans in the arena, which often differs by a large degree from what's listed as the attendance or the number of tickets distributed.
In the 2019-20 season, a greater percentage of the tickets distributed were used than in any other of the previous 13 seasons of available scan count data. Still, the average actual crowd size of 1,642 was only 56% of the distributed tickets.
The Badgers have played to crowds averaging less than 2,000 every season since 2009-10, when they last made the NCAA tournament and finished 21-11. UW has finished below .500 in the last nine seasons, and the ticket scan average bottomed out at 1,278 in 2016-17, a loss of more than half of the crowd in seven seasons.
UW finished the 2019-20 season 12-19 and just 3-15 in Big Ten play for 12th place.
As has been typical, the Badgers' nine conference home games outperformed six non-conference dates in terms of crowd size. Big Ten contests averaged 1,987 ticket scans to 1,126 for others.
The largest crowd of the season was 3,969 against Iowa on Jan. 19. The smallest was 706 for the regular-season opener against North Florida on Nov. 5.
The Badgers ranked 25th in NCAA women's basketball and ninth in the Big Ten with an average announced attendance of 3,886.
Explore all the ticket data in the interactive graphic below. All seasons now compare the number of tickets scanned to the number of tickets distributed, with the announced attendance included as a line.
