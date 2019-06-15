Jordana Codio is equally comfortable on the basketball court as on the stage.
That figures to come in handy in a few years when Codio could be up for a lead role on the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team.
Codio, a 6-foot wing from Jupiter, Florida, has orally committed to join the Badgers as part of the 2022 recruiting class. Codio, who plays at American Heritage High School in Boca Delray, Florida, and for the Miami Suns AAU program, made her college decision after attending the UW elite camp on Sunday and making an unofficial campus visit on Monday, when she received a scholarship offer from coach Jonathan Tsipis.
“I just knew this is where I want to go,” said Codio, who committed to Tsipis on Thursday. “I really like Madison. The whole city is so amazing and has a lot to offer. The coaching staff at Wisconsin is amazing and they really get along. I also love the high-level academics at the school. I just feel like it’s a good fit for me.”
Codio averaged 24 points and 10.6 rebounds during her freshman season at American Heritage, a private school she is attending with the help of a fine arts scholarship.
“I do have a passion for theater,” said Codio, who has had roles in productions of "Annie" and "Bugsy Malone" and last year was in "Hairspray." She sees a connection between performing on the stage and the basketball court.
“I feel like when you’re on the court in basketball it kind of is a stage,” said Codio, who hopes to major in business at UW. “Since I’ve been playing basketball for so long, I feel like when I get on the stage it’s kind of the same with a lot of people watching you and all the people on the stage are in that spotlight.”
Codio has been in the recruiting spotlight for the past several months, and the attention figured to just be heating up. She already had offers from Iowa, Seton Hall, Florida and Florida Atlantic and had drawn serious interest from Miami and a list of schools that seemed destined to grow during the July evaluation period.
“I was anticipating her recruitment would really pick up in July as college coaches got a chance to see her again,” said Miguel Diaz, co-founder of the Miami Suns. “But Wisconsin looks like a perfect match, one of those recruiting matches that happens every once in a while where you have a kid that’s a high-end prospect that has an idea of what she wants and you have a college that believes in her talent and you get a commitment.”
Diaz said that Codio has an ideal skill set for the direction basketball is going in.
“This is a very versatile player and a kid that I think has tremendous upside,” Diaz said. “In today’s basketball, she’s the type of kid who can do a little bit of everything with some really good size and length.
“She’s got a very good perimeter game, a soft touch. She can shoot the basketball. She’s working on her range right now and I anticipate by the time she gets to Madison that she’ll have stretched it out to the 3-point line on a consistent basis. She’s got a lot of length and a ton of athleticism. This kid is a kid whose best basketball is ahead of her.”
Codio is in her third season with the Suns and was moved up to the top team that competes on the national Nike EYBL circuit. She is one of just three sophomores on the team.
“She’s getting some really good experience playing against some of the best players in the country,” Diaz said.
Codio has grown up in a basketball family — her dad Monge and mom Kara both coached in college.
“My parents have always worked me out and trained me,” Codio said. “So I’m really grateful to have parents who have played and coached because they do know what they’re talking about.”
Codio spent her early years in New York before living for a year in Beloit while in fifth grade.
“We still have close friends in Beloit and keep in touch,” she said.