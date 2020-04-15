Ex-Badgers women's basketball player Diamond Bragg transfers to Duquesne

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former University of Wisconsin guard Diamond Bragg will transfer to the Duquesne University women’s basketball program.

Bragg, who spent two seasons with the Badgers, will sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer rules and have two seasons of eligibility.

The move to the Pittsburgh school brings Bragg closer to her home in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

Bragg played in 51 games at UW, averaging 0.6 points and 0.6 rebounds. She scored a career-high six points against Alabama State last December.

The 5-foot-9 guard was a standout at Camp Hill High School, near Harrisburg, where she averaged 22.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 4.4 steals as a senior.

"Diamond is a combo-guard who has good athleticism and skill, with a strong ability to drive the ball and see gaps in the half-court defense," Duquesne coach Dan Burt said.

"We have 100 percent faith and confidence in Diamond and what she brings to both the point guard and two-guard positions. She can run a team with a high degree of success, and will have her redshirt season to continue refining her 3-point range."

Bragg created and hosted the "More Than a Game" charity-basketball game, which raised more than $80,000 over the past two years.