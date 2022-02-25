‘Everyone should get therapy’: Badgers coach Marisa Moseley isn’t afraid to talk about mental health

Marisa Moseley is riding a rollercoaster of emotions on the sidelines and it’s fascinating to watch.

One minute, the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball coach is drop-kicking the air in celebration after one of her players makes a 3-pointer; the next, she’s twirling in frustration after a breakdown on defense leads to an open shot for the opponent.

Moments later, Moseley somehow rolls her ankle and nearly tumbles before recovering her balance. She doesn’t skip a beat and keeps instructing her players until a break in action, when she laughs off the whole episode.

It’s been a challenging rookie season with the Badgers, but Moseley is doing what she loves. The championship rings, the game balls, the honor plaques, they’re all more important to her than the Sports Emmy displayed in her office at the Kohl Center.

That award is a heck of a conversation starter, though. Moseley’s first job out of college was as a production assistant at ESPN and she arrived at the network convinced she was going to work her way from behind the scenes to on camera, the exact dream young employees are told not to believe will come true. She ignored them and kept plugging away, piecing together highlights for “SportsCenter” and helping that program get named the best daily studio show in 2005. Ten months into the job, she looked around and realized she wasn’t impacting lives, a feeling that left her with a hole in her soul.

Coaching called Moseley’s name, and she answered. She’ll turn 40 next month and is wrapping up a debut season at UW that has fallen short of her lofty expectations but, at least from the outside, can be considered a successful first step.

This isn’t Moseley’s first rodeo when it comes to rebuilding projects but this one is much different than the one she undertook at her alma mater, Boston University, for a lot of reasons. One big one: She’s much different than she was back then.

‘I lost all my confidence’

What you should know about Moseley — what she’s fine with you knowing, because maybe there are others out there in the same boat — is that she was in a dark place during the 2018-19 season.

It began before she’d even coached her first game, a depressive state of fog that surrounded her in late summer as the reality of the moment hit her. She’d experienced nothing but winning during her nine seasons as an assistant under Geno Auriemma at UConn, a stretch that included five national titles and four other trips to the Final Four. Now it was her calling the shots … at her alma mater … leading a program that had gone a combined 31-88 over the previous four seasons.

“And then it hit me, holy (expletive), this is all on me,” Moseley said. “What do I do now? I lost all my confidence, I lost everything. I could not remember how to coach.”

This wasn’t Moseley’s first bout with self-doubt. Back in 2009, shortly after she’d finished her second season as an assistant at Minnesota, Auriemma called with a job offer. A no-brainer move, right? Moseley wasn’t so certain.

Her father, James Moseley, happened to be visiting her in Minneapolis and remembers taking a walk and trying to sort through the decision. She was happy about the opportunity and also scared.

“I think the same type of thing she was going through at the BU situation,” James Moseley said. “Am I the right one? Will they find me out? That type of thing, self-doubt.”

The same type of situation, but the one in Boston turned out to be much worse. She only took one day off during the entire ordeal, remaining at home while her staff traveled to Connecticut to watch one of Auriemma’s practices. Moseley didn’t think she could handle a return to Storrs, so she stayed behind and worked on getting better.

That season was a blur. Moseley’s first win came in her second game — that game ball still is on display in her office — and the Terriers were 4-2 at one point. While it probably looked OK from the outside, Moseley was struggling behind the scenes. The men’s basketball coach, Joe Jones, would come to her office, shut the door and Moseley would cry. Another administrator, Bethany Ellis, would offer support in her own unique way.

“How do you eat an elephant?” she’d say. “One bite at a time.”

Moseley’s parents, who are divorced, even came to Boston to offer their support. Moseley returned home one day and there they were, reminiscing about old times. The marriage between James Moseley and Linda Randall didn’t work out, but one thing they could always do is pull together when one of their two daughters needed them.

And Marisa clearly was in need of help. She’d call in tears and couldn’t seem to stop. Linda Randall’s family has a history of mental-health issues and she said this week she’s been on medication for depression most of her adult life. She always had watched for warning signs with her children and Marisa, who had been high-strung and showed various forms of anxiety while growing up, was in such a bad place that Randall decided to take a leave of absence from her job in Georgia and travel to Boston to spend a couple weeks with her daughter.

“I don’t want anybody else to have to live it,” Randall said. “But if you did live it, you’d understand that there are bad days and there are blue days in people’s lives, but this was a whole ‘nother thing. And once it gets a hold of you, you sometimes just can’t get out of it by yourself.”

Moseley met with a counselor at Boston University, and that woman referred her to a psychiatrist. It seemed like an odd fit at first — the man was in his upper 70s — but Moseley now calls him “my saving grace.” He prescribed medication and they met throughout her three seasons in Boston.

“I die on that hill,” Moseley said. “Everyone should get therapy.”

The fog began to lift early in 2019, right about the time the Terriers opened Patriot League play with four consecutive victories. They ended up finishing fourth and Moseley was named coach of the year, a much more meaningful honor than that Sports Emmy because of everything she’d gone through to reach that point.

‘Fortified now to persevere’

After a successful three-year run for Moseley at Boston University, UW came calling last spring after Jonathan Tsipis was fired. It was the natural next step for Moseley, a chance to lead a program in a power conference, and the idea of a massive rebuild was less daunting than something else weighing on her mind:

What if starting another major project, this time in an unfamiliar setting, led to a setback with her mental health? The last thing she wanted was a return to the darkness she’d emerged from two years earlier.

But Moseley’s therapist assured her she was in a much better place and had coping mechanisms in place that could help her avoid a repeat of that first season with the Terriers. Her family, as always, was supportive as well.

“She’s gotten the help,” James Moseley said, “and she’s fortified now to persevere.”

Another conversation, this one with a complete stranger, was helpful during the courting process between UW and Moseley. While Chris McIntosh was still a few months away from being named as Barry Alvarez’s replacement to lead the athletic department, he was leading the search to replace Tsipis and Alvarez had left no doubt that it was McIntosh’s hire to make.

There’d still be a meeting between Alvarez and Moseley and she was given a few pointers, namely that it’d be helpful if she was prepared to engage Alvarez in conversation rather than the other way around. Moseley took that advice and ran with it, scouring the internet to find an excerpt from Alvarez’s autobiography, “Don’t Flinch.”

It was the perfect thing to discover, too, Alvarez talking about how he curled up in a fetal position behind closed doors during his first season leading the UW football program in 1990. Alvarez, like Moseley, was a first-time head coach who had come from being an assistant at a winning program (Notre Dame). He’d put on a brave face in front of his staff, players and everyone else because he didn’t want to show any signs of weakness. But, he later admitted, he was a wreck at times behind closed doors.

The meeting arrived and what was supposed to be a 20-minute chat extended to 45 minutes. Alvarez was impressed by how sharp and prepared Moseley was; Moseley was eager to soak up anything she could about Alvarez’s experience that first season.

“I like to share some of the things I went through,” Alvarez said this week from his winter home in Florida. “You have a lot of success and then you just think that happens automatically, but it takes time and you have to build your culture and let your players and everybody associated with the program understand what’s acceptable and what’s not acceptable. It’s not easy to break bad habits and get people doing things the right way so it gives you a chance to win.

“One message I always send is you don’t compromise that first year. You don’t compromise on anything just to win a game or to help you get through some things. You know what your standards are and you don’t accept anything but that.”

Opening act

Moseley’s first season at UW hasn’t been all that different than what Alvarez experienced three-plus decades ago while fixing the mess left behind by Don Morton.

The Badgers are 7-20 overall and sitting in 12th place in the Big Ten with a 4-13 mark heading into a regular-season finale at Purdue on Sunday. UW’s average margin of defeat in conference play is 19.5 points, hardly an alarming figure for a program that had won 33 Big Ten games in the previous 10 seasons combined. What bothered Moseley more was not piling up more wins in nonconference play, a stretch that included losses to a pair of teams — Chicago State and Bradley — who have combined to go 8-40 this season.

Moseley is operating with a shorthanded roster. UW announced earlier this month that Sydney Hilliard, a junior guard from Monroe, was taking a leave of absence from the program to deal with a personal matter. It’s unclear when or if Hilliard, who is first on the team in rebounds (4.7) and steals (1.9) and second in scoring (12.8) and assists (2.8), will return to the Badgers.

That followed two departures earlier in the season. One wasn’t all that significant, with Tsipis recruit Lovisa Djurstrom returning to her native Sweden after averaging 1.8 minutes in four games.

The other was noteworthy because the player, former Verona standout Alex Luehring, has local ties. Luering played seven games this season, averaging 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per game off the bench, but didn’t play after UW participated in a tournament in Colorado in late November.

No formal announcement was made about Luehring’s departure and Moseley said last week that she wouldn’t comment on the reason it happened. Luehring didn’t shed much light on the situation while returning an email message last week.

“I am devastated to no longer be a part of the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball program,” Luehring said. “I have devoted my life to basketball, given everything I could to the program and the university, and I want nothing but the best for the team moving forward. It was the honor of my life to be a student athlete at the University of Wisconsin and it saddens me that my career with the team is over.”

As for what’s happened on the court, there is tangible proof in the win-loss department that Moseley’s team has gotten better as the season progressed and my eyes told a similar story: While UW lost both home games I attended this season, its level of play against Nebraska on Wednesday night was much better compared to a game against Minnesota back on Jan. 12.

It’s going to take some time for Moseley to accumulate the necessary level of talent within the program to compete with other top teams in the Big Ten, but her most important task this season was laying the foundation for what’s to come. She’s big on “remember whens,” shared experiences between the UW staff and players that they can have as reference points in times of adversity.

She’s tried major group bonding experiences such as seeing the Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” on Broadway during a road trip to Rutgers in mid-January. She’s also tried to build individual relationships by encouraging her players to visit the women’s basketball offices to report their scores on the 1,000 extra shots they’ve been asked to take each day in an effort to improve the team’s shooting woes.

“I can just tell the culture’s changed so much in a positive way,” UW sophomore guard Brooke Schramek said. “We didn’t really have a great culture last year, and I think she’s finally building one and we’re really buying into it. It took us a while to finally all give in, but once we were all there it’s just such a big change.

“I feel like last year we were a team, but this year we’re such a stronger team. And there’s just such a different environment and it’s either you’re all in or you’re not. I feel like she’s made that very clear. Like if you’re not matching her level of energy and passion, then this isn’t the place for you.”

Moseley is uber competitive but has to remind herself that wins and losses are only part of the story. Two things she’s tried to establish this season is that her team looks prepared and that it competes for 40 minutes.

But raising the standard is exhausting and can take a toll on a coach. As we sat in her office last week, I motioned over to the couch across the room and asked if he’s ever curled up on it in a fetal position. She responded, as she often does, with a joke.

“I have not curled up in a fetal position on THAT couch,” she said before turning serious. “I’ve definitely had some nights that were tough.”

The good news, she reported, is this experience has been night and day from her first season in Boston.

Conversation starter

Still, why talk about it? Why put yourself out there for the world to see? Why leave yourself vulnerable and open to judgment? Moseley already is the face of one cause as the only Black head coach among UW’s 23 varsity sports, so isn’t becoming one on another important issue a lot to handle?

The short answer: yes, but Moseley believes mental health shouldn’t be a taboo topic. She was forthcoming with her experience at Boston University during an interview back in October and elaborated on it again during our conversation this week. She could have pushed the stop button on this story and chose to press forward.

“Everybody has something and people don’t like to talk about it,” said Moseley, who has a 50-minute session over Zoom each week with a Milwaukee-based psychiatrist and is still on medication. “I think a lot of times when we have people in positions of power — I shouldn’t say power — but success or people think you have influence, or you have this title, like somehow you’re not human and don’t have this stuff. And people hide that. I think, why not use your platform to help somebody else and make them feel like, hey, you’re not alone.”

Being open with her players about what she’s gone through has been important to Moseley, and they appreciate it.

“She was an athlete, so she knows what we were going through, the stress of playing Division I basketball at a high level, taking classes, being a full-time student, having to balance academics, athletics outside of that family and friends and all of the social life,” said senior guard Katie Nelson, who followed Moseley to UW from Boston University as a graduate transfer. “It’s really refreshing for her to be transparent about mental health and putting that first.”

Randall agrees and said she’s proud of her daughter for talking so openly about mental health.

“At one point in time, I didn’t know whether she would or not,” Randall said. “But this is a different time and I think the more people that are speaking out, the better it gets for people to get treatment and not be literally suffering in silence and having so many tragic outcomes.”

What Moseley went through three seasons ago may be the most “remember when” of her life. To her credit and with the help of many others, she emerged from the darkness with a valuable story to share.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

