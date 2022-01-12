Ellew, Pospisilova shine but Badgers fall to Minnesota

The University of Wisconsin women's basketball team scored five points in the second quarter Wednesday night.
Minnesota did not capitalize, scoring only eight points in the period.
The Golden Gophers, however, had stronger opening and closing quarters to turn back the Badgers 82-66 in the Big Ten Conference game at the Kohl Center.
The loss was the third straight, and eighth out of nine games, for the Badgers (3-12, 0-5 Big Ten).
UW freshman guard Krystyna Ellew made 4 of 8 shots from behind the arc and finished with a game-high 19 points. She also led the Badgers with six rebounds. Junior guard Julie Pospisilova had 18 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Minnesota (9-8, 2-3) took a 27-21 lead after one quarter and went ahead by nine after the low-wattage second quarter.
The teams each scored 20 points in the third period before the Gophers sealed the outcome with a 27-20 fourth quarter.
"We have to ensure we capitalize on our layups, make our free throws, keep our opponents off the free throw line and focus on boxing out," UW first-year coach Marisa Moseley said.
"As I tell the team, we have to control the controlables and when we do that we will continue to build and grow and come out on top."