Diamond Bragg becomes third Badgers women's basketball player to announce transfer plans

Another member of the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team has announced her intention to transfer.

Diamond Bragg, a 5-foot-9 sophomore guard from Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, announced Friday that she would be leaving the UW program. She becomes the third player to depart since the end of the season, joining juniors Courtney Fredrickson and Niya Beverley.

“Being a student-athlete at the University of Wisconsin for the past two years has been nothing short of an honor and privilege, but at this time I have decided to pursue my academic and athletic career elsewhere,” Bragg wrote on Twitter.

Bragg went on to thank coach Jonathan Tsipis and his staff “for your time and effort that you continuously devoted to me as one of your players.”

She also thanked her teammates. “No goodbye is harder than this. Thank you for motivating, loving and caring for me in a way that only real sisters can. I will forever cherish our relationships and hold them close to my heart. With that being said, I am beyond excited to pursue my dreams elsewhere … thank you to the badger community for your continuous support.”