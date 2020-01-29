'Czech out #5:' Julie Pospisilova is finding her way with Badgers

While Pospisilova hasn’t provided the perimeter threat that his team so desperately needs, Tsipis remains confident that she will become an impactful player as her career unfolds.

“We knew Julie’s offensive capabilities,” he said. “One thing she’s always been upfront with is that she finds a lot more pleasure in distributing the basketball than necessarily scoring it. We want her to keep that mindset and making good decisions, but also looking to be more offensive-minded in shooting the basketball.

“I still think that ability to make plays and to score the basketball is there. We want to make sure that she believes it. We’ll get there. It might not be as soon as we hoped, but I still think that’s what she’s going to be for us.”

Pospisilova admitted that her confidence has been tested, especially when Big Ten play began.

“At the beginning of the Big Ten season I think I kind of got scared from the physicality,” she said. “Now I’m more confident and I have to trust myself and shoot the ball.”

The physicality of the Big Ten is perhaps the biggest difference to the style of basketball she was accustomed to in the Czech Republic. But the difference is a little fuzzy, depending on which level of Czech ball she was playing.