Over eight straight losing seasons, it has been rare for University of Wisconsin women's basketball games at the Kohl Center to have more than 3,500 people in the crowd.
It happened only three times in five seasons under coach Bobbie Kelsey from 2011 to 2016 and none in the first two seasons under Jonathan Tsipis.
The string of losing seasons continued for the Badgers in 2018-19, but they saw some improvements in crowd size, including three games where the number of tickets scanned exceeded 3,500.
They came on the only three Sunday afternoon home games of the season: 3,835 against Indiana on Jan. 13; 3,710 against Nebraska on Jan. 27; and a season-high 3,873 against Michigan on Feb. 3.
The ticket scans represent the actual number of people in the crowd for a game. The attendance figure listed in the box score is the number of tickets sold or distributed.
So while the Badgers had an average announced home attendance of 3,894 last season, their games only had an average of 1,552 people in the seats.
The 1,552 figure was an increase of 18.7% over the previous season but was well behind the average of 1,995 for the first 12 years that ticket scan data was kept, starting in 2006.
The 3,873 that attended the Michigan game represented the highest ticket scan count for a Badgers home women's basketball game since Jan. 31, 2016, against Michigan State (5,716).
For the 2018-19 season, however, more than 60% of tickets went unused. That has been the case in six of the 13 seasons covered by ticket scan data.
The Badgers, who finished 15-18 and in 13th place in the 14-team Big Ten Conference, played in front of a home crowd of smaller than 1,000 five times. The season low was 614 against Marshall on Dec. 4.
Explore the data for Badgers women's basketball games in the interactive graphic below: