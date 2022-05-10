Crowd size for Wisconsin women's basketball home games slips to lowest average on record

The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team drew its biggest home crowd in nearly six years for a Sunday afternoon game in February.

That Feb. 6 game against Illinois, during which the Badgers celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day with $2 tickets, had 3,976 fans at the Kohl Center, according to the number of tickets scanned at entry doors.

Most other games during the 2021-22 season had fewer than 1,000 people in the seats, and the season average fell to a new low for the period during which scanner counts have been kept.

The average of 1,157 was 30% lower than the previous season with fans in 2019-20. In between, the Badgers changed coaches — Marisa Moseley replaced Jonathan Tsipis in 2021 — and had games in the 2020-21 season closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like other Badgers teams, women’s basketball didn’t have an immediate rebound from the closure.

The Jan. 5 game against Indiana and the Feb. 16 contest against Michigan State tied for the third-smallest UW women’s basketball home crowds since ticket scans started being recorded in 2006. Both drew 479 fans, according to the ticket scan count provided by UW through an open records request.

The 3,976 figure against Illinois was the largest since Jan. 31, 2016, against Michigan State, when 5,716 tickets were counted.

The number of tickets scanned when spectators enter the venue represents the actual crowd size. It’s often well below the announced attendance and number of tickets sold or distributed, a figure that includes giveaways.

Only 43% of the tickets distributed for the season were used.

UW, which finished 8-21 in the first season under Moseley and hasn’t had a winning season since 2010-11, had an average announced attendance of 2,867. That was its lowest since 1993-94 and ranked 35th in Division I women’s basketball and 10th in the Big Ten.

Explore the data on ticket scans in the interactive graphic below.

