Colorado cruises past Badgers women's basketball team

BOULDER, Colo. — A loss of focus and too many turnovers were a recipe for defeat Sunday for the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team.
Sophomore guard Brooke Schramek scored a career-high 11 points, but the Badgers dropped a 67-51 decision to Colorado at the Rocky Mountain Hoops Classic.
"Quite frankly I think we just lost our concentration a little bit and they made us pay," UW coach Marisa Moseley said. "If we made a mistake defensively, they knocked in some shots."
The Badgers (2-5) trailed 30-20 at halftime but pulled within 34-29 midway through the third quarter, with Schramek scoring four points during a 9-4 run.
UW trailed 41-36 with 4:38 to play in the third before Colorado went on a 6-0 run to lead 47-36 with 2:24 remaining. Badgers freshman guard Krystyna Ellew hit a jumper with 2:04 remaining to make it 47-38, but that was as close UW got the rest of the way.
The Badgers finished with 18 turnovers, allowing the Buffaloes (7-0) to score 22 points off giveaways.
The Badgers shot 43.1% (22-51) from the field but just 21.7% (5 of 23) from 3-point range. Colorado hit 24-58 (41.4%) from the field, including 7-19 (36.8%) from behind the arc. UW was outrebounded 37-28 with graduate student guard Katie Nelson leading the team with seven.
"We have to get way tougher on the boards. We have to take care of the ball. We have to know what we're doing execution wise," Moseley said.
Junior guard Sydney Hilliard led UW with 12 points and junior guard Julie Pospisilova, who was named to the all-tournament team, had 10 points.
Senior forward Mya Hollingshed had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Colorado.