College women's basketball: Edgewood's Alyssa Lemirande named top DIII private-school player
College women's basketball: Edgewood's Alyssa Lemirande named top DIII private-school player

Alyssa Lemirande photo

Junior Alyssa Lemirande drives through the lane during Saturday's win over visiting Wisconsin Lutheran. Lemirande leads the Eagles in scoring at 13.2 points per game.

 ANNA BLAKE, EDGEWOOD COLLEGE

Edgewood College women’s basketball player Alyssa Lemirande, a Middleton graduate, was named NCAA Division III Private Schools Player of the Year by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

Lemirande led the Eagles to a groundbreaking 25-3 season, averaging 13.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. She averaged 27.5 minutes per game and added 117 assists, 34 steals and 16 blocked shots.

“This child CARRIED us, and I asked BIG things of her and she did whatever it took,” Edgewood coach Chaia Huff said in a Tweet on Thursday. “Her impact on this program is astronomical.”

Other WBCA college women’s player awards went to UW-Green Bay’s Frankie Wurtz (Division I), Minnesota-Duluth’s Brooke Olson (Division II), UW-Oshkosh’s Leah Porath (public Division III) and Bryant & Stratton’s La’Janique Perry Ellis (junior college).

