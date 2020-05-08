College women's basketball: Edgewood's Alyssa Lemirande named top DIII private-school player

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Edgewood College women’s basketball player Alyssa Lemirande, a Middleton graduate, was named NCAA Division III Private Schools Player of the Year by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

Lemirande led the Eagles to a groundbreaking 25-3 season, averaging 13.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. She averaged 27.5 minutes per game and added 117 assists, 34 steals and 16 blocked shots.

“This child CARRIED us, and I asked BIG things of her and she did whatever it took,” Edgewood coach Chaia Huff said in a Tweet on Thursday. “Her impact on this program is astronomical.”

Other WBCA college women’s player awards went to UW-Green Bay’s Frankie Wurtz (Division I), Minnesota-Duluth’s Brooke Olson (Division II), UW-Oshkosh’s Leah Porath (public Division III) and Bryant & Stratton’s La’Janique Perry Ellis (junior college).

