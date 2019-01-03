UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team blew hot and cold here Thursday night.
And in the end the cold spells outweighed the hot ones as the Badgers fell to Penn State 71-64 at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Senior Marsha Howard had her sixth double-double of the season with 20 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Badgers (10-5, 1-2 Big Ten Conference) as she equaled her career high on the boards.
Penn State (8-6, 1-2) was led by senior guard Teniya Page, who went 10-for-10 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and finished with 23 points.
The Badgers made just one of their first 10 field goal attempts as they dug an early 11-3 hole before going on a 16-2 run to take a 19-13 lead late in the first quarter.
UW stretched that lead to 30-23 on a basket by Howard midway through the second period but then was outscored 13-1 over the final 5:30 of the half as the Lady Lions grabbed a 36-31 lead.
“They pushed it out early, a lot of it in transition,” UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “I thought then we collected ourselves. We had a good ending of the first quarter. We were aggressive, we got to the free throw line and we were doing a good job on the glass. I thought Abby (Laszewski) had a real good first half for us. When we had the scoring lulls we settled for jumpers.”
The Badgers chipped away at the deficit in the third quarter as Howard scored nine of her team’s 16 points, including a bucket in the final seconds to cut the gap to 49-47.
But UW turned cold again in the fourth quarter, making just one of its first nine field goal attempts as Penn State stretched the lead back to nine points.
The Badgers were able to close within 61-57 on a 3-pointer by Suzanne Gilreath with 2:32 remaining, but the Lady Lions made 10 consecutive free throws down the stretch, including eight by Page, to put the game away.
“In the second half I thought we came out and attacked,” Tsipis said. “We had some opportunities that on the road you can’t leave out there. We had a couple layups that we missed.
“We had to get a lot of stops at the end. When we got it to four I felt good. We had plenty of time. I thought we came out of a couple timeouts and our kids got great shots and they just didn’t happen to go in.”
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Howard 35 6-14 8-10 15 4 3 4 20
Lewis 26 4-13 3-6 6 3 1 3 11
Karlis 32 0-4 4-4 7 3 2 1 4
Van Leeuwen 29 0-2 0-0 0 4 1 0 0
Beverley 32 3-7 1-1 3 1 5 5 7
Gilreath 16 4-11 0-0 1 2 0 0 10
Laszewski 17 3-5 3-6 4 2 0 1 9
Bragg 0+ 0-1 0-0 0 1 0 0 0
Hale 1 0-1 0-0 0 1 0 1 0
Luehring 12 1-4 0-0 1 0 0 0 3
Totals 21-62 19-27 43 21 12 16 64
PENN STATE
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Smith 27 1-10 3-5 8 4 0 2 5
Carter 34 5-11 0-0 0 3 3 1 13
Ortiz 22 1-6 0-0 8 2 1 1 2
Frazier 32 5-10 0-0 11 2 2 3 10
Page 37 6-16 10-12 4 0 3 1 23
McDaniel 19 4-8 2-2 1 4 1 2 11
Travascio-Green 7 1-2 0-0 2 1 0 0 2
Ebo 20 2-3 1-6 5 4 0 1 5
Wallace 2 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 25-67 16-25 45 20 10 11 71
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
Wisconsin 19 12 16 17 — 64
Penn State 15 21 13 22 — 71
3-pointers — W 3-15 (Gilreath 2-7, Luehring 1-4, Beverley 0-1, Hale 0-1, Karlis 0-1, Lewis 0-1), PS 5-20 (Carter 3-6, McDaniel 1-5, Page 1-5, Frazier 0-1, Travascio-Green 0-1, Ortiz 0-2). Blocks — W 5 (Karlis 2, Howard 1, Laszewski 1, Lewis 1), PS 6 (Ortiz 2, Carter 1, Ebo 1, McDaniel 1, Travascio-Green 1). Steals — W 4 (Gilreath 1, Howard 1, Karlis 1, Laszewski 1), PS 6 (Ebo 2, Frazier 1, McDaniel 1, Ortiz 1, Smith 1). Field goal percentage — W .339, PS .373. Free throw percentage — W .704, PS .640. Att. — 2,093.