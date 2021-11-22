Chicago State snaps 27-game skid with win over Badgers women's basketball team

The rebuilding job might seem a bit more daunting for first-year University of Wisconsin women’s basketball coach Marisa Moseley after Monday night’s non-conference game against Chicago State.
Freshman guard Aaliyah Collins scored 12 of her 25 points in overtime to lead the Cougars to a 71-63 victory over the Badgers at the Kohl Center, snapping a 27-game Chicago State losing streak that dates to the middle of the 2019-20 season.
“This means everything,” first-year Chicago State coach Tiffany Sardin said. “We’ve been scratching and clawing. These young women showed a true testament of never giving up.”
Sophomore wing Laura Segues scored seven of her nine points in the 5-minute overtime period for the Cougars, who lost their final nine games in 2019-20, went 0-14 in the 2020-21 season shorted due to COVID-19, and had gone 0-4 by an average score of 77-48 to start this season.
Junior guard Sydney Hilliard scored 20 points for UW (1-3), including two free throws to tie the game at 56 with 3 minutes, 34 seconds remaining in overtime. Collins made two free throws six seconds later to give Chicago State the lead for good.
Collins scored three baskets in the paint and went 6-for-8 from the foul line in OT.
Junior guard Julie Pospisilova scored 15 points for the Badgers, who shot 30.9% (17 of 55) from the field.