Caitlin Clark, No. 21 Iowa beat short-handed Wisconsin

Caitlin Clark collected her fifth triple-double this season and No. 21 Iowa rolled by the University of Wisconsin 84-50 in a Big Ten Conference women's basketball game Thursday night at the Kohl Center.

Clark, who leads the nation in points and assists per game, finished with 27 points on 12-for-18 shooting with 11 assists and 11 rebounds. Monika Czinano had 17 points for the Hawkeyes (15-5, 9-2), who shot 59% from the field.

Julie Pospisilova and Krustyna Ellew scored 13 points each and Brooke Schramek had 10 for the Badgers (5-16, 2-9), who shot 32%.

The Badgers announced earlier Thursday that junior guard Sydney Hilliard was taking a leave of absence for personal reasons. Hilliard, who started all 18 games in which she played this season, is the Badgers' second-leading scorer (12.8) and top rebounder (4.7).

“Sydney has the support of our entire program while she is away from the team for this period of time,” coach Marisa Moseley said. “She knows we are all here for her.”

The Hawkeyes were without injured starters McKenna Warnock (hand) and Gabbie Marshall (shoulder). Warnock, a former Monona Grove athlete, is third on the team in scoring (11.7) and is second in rebounding (7.2).

Clark had 18 points and Czinano 11 as Iowa built a 38-20 halftime lead. UW scored the game’s first four points before being outscored 15-4 the rest of the period. Iowa finished the half on a 10-0 run with six points from Clark. The lead was 33 points after three quarters.

The Badgers have lost three straight.