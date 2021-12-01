Big first quarter sends Virginia Tech past Badgers in ACC/Big Ten Challenge women's basketball

The Virginia Tech women's basketball team knows how to play in ACC/Big Ten Challenge games.
The Hokies extended their Challenge winning streak to six with a 70-60 decision over the University of Wisconsin on Wednesday at the Kohl Center.
Virginia Tech, which never trailed and shot 50% (26-for-52) from the field, took a 27-17 lead in the first quarter en route to a 41-27 halftime bulge. Its biggest lead came at 66-48 in the fourth quarter.
Sydney Hilliard had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Badgers (2-6), who shot 41.7% (20-for-48). Sara Stapleton scored 15 points and Julie Pospisilova had 11.
Azana Barnes led the Hokies (6-1) with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Elizabeth Kitley had 13 points.