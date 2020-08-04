Beaver Dam's Maty Wilke commits to Wisconsin women's basketball team for 2021

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maty Wilke is staying home.

Wilke, the subject of an exhaustive recruiting battle that began even before her freshman year at Beaver Dam, announced Tuesday that she will be attending the University of Wisconsin as part of the 2021 class.

Wilke has been the primary recruiting target of UW coach Jonathan Tsipis since she was in eighth grade as part of his effort to keep the state’s top prep players in Wisconsin for college.

He had plenty of competition for her, including at least eight other Big Ten Conference schools — Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Penn State. She also had offers from the state’s other three Division I programs, Marquette, Green Bay and Milwaukee.

Wilke averaged 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.6 steals as a junior in leading the Golden Beavers to a 23-3 record and earning first-team all-state honors.

They were two games away from becoming the first girls program to ever win four consecutive WIAA state titles when the season was halted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Beaver Dam has had a 75-6 record in Wilke’s first three seasons, with five of those losses coming to out-of-state powerhouses. The only in-state loss was to La Crosse Aquinas last season.