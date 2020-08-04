Beaver Dam's Maty Wilke commits to Wisconsin women's basketball team for 2021

Maty Wilke is staying home.
Wilke, the subject of an exhaustive recruiting battle that began even before her freshman year at Beaver Dam, announced Tuesday that she will be attending the University of Wisconsin as part of the 2021 class.
Wilke has been the primary recruiting target of UW coach Jonathan Tsipis since she was in eighth grade as part of his effort to keep the state’s top prep players in Wisconsin for college.
He had plenty of competition for her, including at least eight other Big Ten Conference schools — Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Penn State. She also had offers from the state’s other three Division I programs, Marquette, Green Bay and Milwaukee.
Wilke averaged 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.6 steals as a junior in leading the Golden Beavers to a 23-3 record and earning first-team all-state honors.
They were two games away from becoming the first girls program to ever win four consecutive WIAA state titles when the season was halted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Beaver Dam has had a 75-6 record in Wilke’s first three seasons, with five of those losses coming to out-of-state powerhouses. The only in-state loss was to La Crosse Aquinas last season.
Wilke, who received her first scholarship offer from North Dakota during the summer before her eighth grade year, is ranked No. 76 nationally by ESPNW’s HoopGurlz.
Dan Olson, recruiting analyst for HoopGurlz, offered the following report after watching her play at a tournament in Florida during her sophomore season: “Agile guard with silky release on jumper to the arc; executes in half-court game, basketball IQ; reads the defense and reacts, knocks down jumpers consistently; among the elite shooters in the class of 2021.”
Wilke is the third member of UW’s 2021 class, joining 5-10 guard Krystyna Ellew of Chicago Taft and 6-4 post Sacia Vanderpool of Byron, Minnesota.
Tsipis has prioritized in-state recruiting since taking over the UW program in 2016.
After missing out on several top targets his first two seasons, he landed Monroe’s Sydney Hilliard and Beaver Dam’s Tara Stauffacher in the 2019 class.
They have since been joined by one of his original targets, Madison Edgewood’s Estella Moschkau, as a graduate transfer after three seasons at Stanford.
