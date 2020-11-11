Beaver Dam guard Maty Wilke makes official commitment to Badgers women's basketball program

Every college coach understands that when it comes to recruiting, you win some and you lose some. Indeed, you lose far more than you win.
But there are some recruiting battles you have to win.
So it was for University of Wisconsin women’s basketball coach Jonathan Tsipis in the pursuit of Beaver Dam guard Maty Wilke.
The recruiting process began when Wilke was just in eighth grade and Tsipis was the newly hired UW coach. That process culminated Wednesday when Wilke signed her National Letter of Intent, making official the commitment she made to the program in August.
Wilke, a 5-foot-10 guard who is a consensus top 100 player in the nation, will be part of a three-player 2021 recruiting class, joined by 5-10 guard Krystyna Ellew of Chicago Taft and 6-4 post player Sacia Vanderpool of Byron, Minnesota.
And while Tsipis has high hopes for each of them, there’s no mistaking who’s the centerpiece of the class.
“Obviously, this class has revolved around the recruitment of Maty Wilke from the get-go,” Tsipis said. “If Maty Wilke had been from Idaho we’d have recruited her. We’re just fortunate that she is from Wisconsin.”
Tsipis had just been on the job a few months when he first met Wilke as she and a group of her young Beaver Dam teammates attended a UW workout.
“The thing that stood out to me in the first time meeting her,” Tsipis said, “was you could see her processing what we were doing, how it was making players better and what the demands were on a player in a specific drill.”
Tsipis saw how that mindset played out on the court later that summer when he watched Wilke play with her Wisconsin Lakers AAU team.
“You could see there was this understanding of how to play,” he said. “She knew when to shoot and when to find the open person. A lot of kids at that age are trying to prove they can really, really score, that they can really attack off the dribble. She understood the game at that point. If you had watched her play at that point, outside of the braces and the look of an eighth grader, you would’ve said that’s probably somebody who’s going to be a junior.”
In her first three seasons she helped lead Beaver Dam to three WIAA Division 2 state championships and a combined 75-6 record, with five of those losses coming to out-of-state powers. As a junior she averaged 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.6 steals.
She also enhanced her national standing by playing two years with the elite North Tartan EYBL team based in the Twin Cities.
Not surprisingly, Tsipis expects her to have an immediate impact on the program.
“I don’t think there’s a moment with Maty that she isn’t going to compete at the highest level and figure out why she belongs on the floor,” he said. “There’s an excitement with our kids that not only know her but have played with her. They see how that’s going to make each of them better as well.”
While much of the attention is focused on the prized in-state recruit, Tsipis also has high hopes for the other two members of the class.
Ellew, who was a Lady Lightning AAU teammate of current UW freshman Brooke Schramek, will be counted on to provide another scoring threat and an athletic defensive presence.
“Her natural ability to score the ball stands out and she’s kept adding onto her game,” Tsipis said. “She’s always been somebody who can put the ball on the ground and get to her pull-up jumper. Now she’s stretched that out to the 3-point line.”
Ellew, who holds the Taft single-game record of 58 points and the career scoring mark of 1,750 points, averaged 22.8 points as a junior. She’s also had to display other facets of her game in the AAU season.
“When you can score at the level she’s scoring on, when you score 58 points on 25 shots, that’s a pretty amazing feat in high school,” Tsipis said. “But for her, she loved the AAU aspect because she saw that it forced her to make other parts of her game stronger. I think she’s a good complement to the other guards on our roster.”
Vanderpool joins her sister as a fourth generation family member at UW. Given those family ties, the UW staff had followed her progress for several years and saw her game take a big leap forward in the last year or so.
She averaged 16 points, nine rebounds and four blocks as a junior, shooting 54% from the field and 43% from 3-point range.
“You’ve seen the confidence grow, and that she’s not satisfied with just being the biggest player on the floor and scoring from 2 to 5 feet, but expanding her game,” Tsipis said. “She’s a strong kid, she’s got a great frame and her potential is really high.”
It's unanimous: Indiana
Indiana was picked as the favorite to win the Big Ten title this season by both the league's 14 coaches and a media panel, the conference announced.
The Hoosiers return four starters and nine letterwinners as they pursue their first Big Ten title since 1982, the first season the conference sponsored women’s basketball.
The coaches picked Maryland to finish second, followed by Michigan, Northwestern and Ohio State. The media had the same five top schools, with Northwestern picked second, followed by Maryland, Michigan and Ohio State.
Michigan junior Naz Hillmon and Rutgers senior Arella Guirantes tied for Preseason Player of the Year honors in the coaches’ voting, while Northwestern senior Lindsey Pulliam was chosen by the media.
