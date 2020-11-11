Beaver Dam guard Maty Wilke makes official commitment to Badgers women's basketball program

“I don’t think there’s a moment with Maty that she isn’t going to compete at the highest level and figure out why she belongs on the floor,” he said. “There’s an excitement with our kids that not only know her but have played with her. They see how that’s going to make each of them better as well.”

While much of the attention is focused on the prized in-state recruit, Tsipis also has high hopes for the other two members of the class.

Ellew, who was a Lady Lightning AAU teammate of current UW freshman Brooke Schramek, will be counted on to provide another scoring threat and an athletic defensive presence.

“Her natural ability to score the ball stands out and she’s kept adding onto her game,” Tsipis said. “She’s always been somebody who can put the ball on the ground and get to her pull-up jumper. Now she’s stretched that out to the 3-point line.”

Ellew, who holds the Taft single-game record of 58 points and the career scoring mark of 1,750 points, averaged 22.8 points as a junior. She’s also had to display other facets of her game in the AAU season.