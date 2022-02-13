Badgers women's basketball team uses program-record comeback to defeat Purdue

First-year coach Marisa Moseley was amazed over both halves the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team played Sunday — one in a bad way and the other in joyous fashion.

Junior guard Julie Pospisilova scored 15 points and the Badgers executed the largest comeback in a Big Ten Conference game in program history, rallying from a 22-point second-half deficit to defeat Purdue 54-52 on Sunday at the Kohl Center.

Junior forward Brooke Schramek (13 points), freshman guard Krystyna Ellew (11) and graduate student guard Katie Nelson (10) also scored in double figures for the Badgers (7-17, 4-10 Big Ten), who shot 15.4% (4 of 26) in the first half and 58.3% (14 of 24) in the second.

Purdue (14-11, 5-9) led 37-15 in the opening minute of the third quarter before UW roared back to top the previous record of a 20-point comeback victory against Michigan in February 2008.

"I told my team, what we did in the first half was unbelievable and then what we did in the second half was unbelievable," Moseley said. "I'm just incredibly proud of their effort and their belief that we are capable of doing so much more than we showed (early).

"They didn't come here to play for me but they are playing their hearts out for me, so that was really magical."

A Pospisilova 3-pointer gave UW its first lead at 49-47 with 2:07 to play and Ellew's 3-pointer with 1:13 left put the Badgers back in front 52-50. Nelson added two free throws with 31 seconds to play for a 54-50 lead.

"It's crazy. We are so excited right now," Ellew said. "I'm just so proud (that) we never stopped fighting."