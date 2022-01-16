Badgers women's basketball team tops Rutgers for first Big Ten triumph

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Perhaps the best thing about University of Wisconsin women's basketball coach Marisa Moseley's first Big Ten Conference victory was the number of players who pitched in.
Junior guards Sydney Hilliard and Julie Pospisilova scored 13 points apiece, but the contributions hardly stopped there in UW's 49-45 victory against Rutgers on Sunday at Jersey Mike's Arena.
"Our kids really had a never-die attitude," Moseley said. "We had some big plays and some big moments from a lot of different kids. (Junior forward) Sara Stapleton came in and gave us some huge minutes. (Graduate student guard) Katie Nelson, Sydney Hilliard and Julie Pospisilova all really stepped up and made some big shots. It was a team, a collective win and even on a day when it didn't feel like any ball was going (in), our defense really stepped up for us and we were able to make (shots) when it counted."
The Badgers (4-12, 1-5 Big Ten) outscored the Scarlet Knights (7-12, 0-7) by a 19-8 margin in the fourth quarter to overcome shooting 37.5% (18 of 48) for the game.
The big finish came after UW trailed 19-7 following one period and 27-18 at halftime.
The Badgers, who forced the Scarlet Knights into 15 second-half turnovers, started the fourth quarter strong as Nelson scored five of UW's first seven points to trim Rutgers' lead to 39-37. Pospisilova's basket with 3:12 remaining gave the Badgers their first lead at 43-41.
Rutgers shot 47.5% (19 of 40) from the floor, but went just 2-for-9 in the fourth quarter.
"It feels really good. I'm just incredibly proud for my kids because they work extremely hard," Moseley said. "We continue to challenge them and they answer the call."
Graduate student forward Osh Brown scored 11 points to lead Rutgers.