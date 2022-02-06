Badgers women's basketball team shares wealth in win over Fighting Illini

Marisa Moseley has been pushing the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team to improve its ball movement.

On Sunday, the Badgers did their coach proud.

Brooke Schramek scored 17 points to lead four UW players in double figures and the Badgers halted a three-game skid with a 70-62 victory against Illinois at the Kohl Center.

The most important statistic to Moseley: The Badgers had 21 assists on their 25 field goals.

"We've been preaching share the ball and make extra passes, and I felt like we started to see that more and more," Moseley said.

Schramek made 6 of 7 shots from the field and fell one point shy of her career high.

"We are not as good of a team when Brooke is not on the floor," Moseley said. "She is aggressive and plays hard. She wants to do the right thing. She was huge on both ends."

Graduate student guard Katie Nelson scored 14 points, junior guard Julie Pospisilova had 13 points, nine assists and nine rebounds, and sophomore guard Halle Douglass tied her career high with 12 points and had eight rebounds for the Badgers (6-16, 3-9 Big Ten).

Sophomore forward Kendall Bostic had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Illini (6-12, 1-6).

UW led 55-42 with 8:17 to play but Illinois cut the lead to 57-52 with 2:46 remaining. Five straight points from Douglass gave the Badgers a 62-52 lead with 1:47 left.

The Fighting Illini pulled within 64-57 with 1:03 to play but the Badgers sealed the win from the free throw line, making 6 of 8 in the final 51 seconds.