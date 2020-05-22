Badgers women's basketball team receives commitment from Minnesota prep standout Sacia Vanderpool for 2021

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

But her AAU coach, Tylor Coley of FBC the North, said the list of big schools would’ve exploded if the spring and summer seasons hadn’t been wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She’s definitely one of those late kids that everyone was kind of sleeping on,” said Coley, whose daughter Chase played at Iowa while his younger daughter Kendall recently committed to Nebraska. “Then boom, her recruiting went through the roof in the last month. If we had gotten to play this summer she would’ve gotten a lot more offers.

“But Wisconsin was her school all along. I think she’s a good get for them.”

Coley sees Vanderpool as a versatile big who still possesses the perimeter skills from her younger days before she outgrew the position and has a rapidly developing set of post moves and the frame and mentality to hold her own around the basket.

“She’s going to be a monster because she has that little edge to her,” Coley said. “She’s a nice kid off the court, but between the lines she has that edge to her. She beats up on her younger brother Zach, and he’s relentless. Her mom says she usually has to break them up.