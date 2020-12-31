Badgers women's basketball team no match for No. 16 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It wasn't pretty from the start Thursday afternoon for the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team.

Facing their first ranked team of the season, the Badgers set season lows in a number of categories and fell 92-49 to No. 16 Michigan at the Crisler Center.

Freshman Brooke Schramek, junior Imani Lewis and sophomore Sydney Hilliard scored nine points apiece for the Badgers, who for the first time this season failed to have a double-figure scorer.

The Badgers (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten Conference) shot a season-low 29.7% (19-for-64) from the field, suffering numerous scoring droughts. The Wolverines (6-0, 1-0) shot 51.5% (35-for-68) and finished with four players in double figures, led by 26 points from Leigha Brown and 22 from Naz Hillmon. Hillmon also had a team-high 11 rebounds.

Michigan jumped out to a 4-0 lead and never looked back. The Badgers cut the deficit to 8-7 with 6:41 left in the first quarter, but the Wolverines used a quarter-closing 21-8 run to take a 29-15 lead en route to a 48-27 halftime advantage.

Lewis and junior Alex Luehring led the Badgers with four rebounds apiece as UW was outrebounded for the first time this season 50-29. Hilliard had a team-high three assists and two steals.

The Wolverines outscored the Badgers 29-13 in the third quarter.