Badgers women's basketball team misses first 19 shots in lopsided loss to Illinois at Big Ten tournament

Zero-for-18.

That was the story of the game for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team.

The Badgers missed all 18 of their field goal attempts in the first quarter of their first-round Big Ten tournament game against Illinois, falling behind 24-2 on their way to an embarrassing 67-42 loss at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Sophomore Sydney Hilliard and junior Imani Lewis each scored 11 points to lead the Badgers (5-19). But each struggled from the field as Hilliard shot just 5-for-21 and Lewis 4-for-13.

Freshman Aaliyah Nye scored 17 points to lead the Illini (5-18). No. 12 seed Illinois advances to play No. 5 Northwestern on Wednesday.

The Badgers missed their first shot of the second quarter, extending their start to 0-for-19, before Hilliard finally broke through on a backdoor layup off a nice pass from Julie Pospisilova with 8:52 left in the period — just over 11 minutes into the game.

That was part of a 9-0 run that cut the deficit to 24-11. But that was as close as the Badgers would get as the Illini closed out the half on an 8-1 run to extend the halftime lead to 32-12.