Badgers women's basketball team loses to No. 22 Northwestern
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Badgers women's basketball team loses to No. 22 Northwestern

Ranked opponents have proved troublesome this season for the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team.

Veronica Burton and Courtney Shaw scored 15 points apiece as No. 22 Northwestern scored an 80-55 victory Wednesday afternoon at the Kohl Center.

The Wildcats (5-2, 3-2 Big Ten Conference) took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Badgers (3-5, 0-5) 32-12 en route to a 48-25 halftime lead.

No player scored in double figures for the Badgers, whose three-game losing streak began with a 92-49 loss to then 16th-ranked Michigan.

Freshman Katie Thompson scored a team-high nine points Wednesday for UW.

The Wildcats snapped a two-game skid.

This story will be updated.

kate thompson mug 1-6

Thompson
