Badgers women's basketball team loses regular-season finale

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Junior forward Imani Lewis scored 18 points as the lone double-figure scorer for the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team in a 67-54 loss to Michigan State on Saturday.

With its fifth straight defeat, UW fell to 5-18 overall and 2-18 in Big Ten Conference play. Michigan State improved to 13-7, 8-7.

Lewis, who was 8-for-15 from the field, also had eight rebounds. Sophomore guards Sydney Hilliard and Julie Pospisilova had eight and seven points, apiece.

Alyza Winston and Taiyier Parks came off the bench to score 14 points apiece to lead the Spartans, who saw junior guard Nia Clouden (team-leading 18 ppg.) limited to seven.

"Compared to how we played them first time, we held them to 25 less points," UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said.

Trailing 33-23 at halftime, UW opened the third quarter with a 6-0 run to pull within four before an 8-0 MSU spurt made it 42-30.

Michigan State upped its lead to 49-33 with 1:40 remaining in the third quarter. UW drew within 49-39 with 9:21 left in the game but got no closer.