Badgers women's basketball team loses at No. 8 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Wisconsin women's basketball team scored a season-high 82 points in its first meeting with Michigan back on Dec. 9.
The Wolverines were having none of that on Thursday night as they rolled to an 83-44 victory — limiting the Badgers to their season-low point total.
Senior forward Naz Hillmon finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds in just 23 minutes to lead No. 8 Michigan (16-2, 7-1 Big Ten), which outscored UW by a 25-5 margin in the second quarter to take a 44-18 lead into halftime.
Senior guard Leigha Brown added 11 points and sophomore forward Cameron Williams had a career-high 10 points of 5-for-6 shooting for Michigan. The Wolverines, winners of four straight games, are off to their best 18-game start in program history.
The Badgers (4-13, 1-6) shot 29.2% (7 of 24) from the floor in the first half and 33% (18 of 54) for the game. Michigan shot 53.6% (30-for-56) from the floor.
Junior guard Sydney Hilliard had 13 points, five assists and three steals to lead a UW team coming off of its first Big Ten win on Sunday at Rutgers.
Junior guard Julie Pospisilova, who scored 21 points in the Badgers' 93-81 loss to the Wolverines at the Kohl Center last month, was held to seven points on 3-for-12 shooting as her streak of 14 consecutive double-figure outputs ended.