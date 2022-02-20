Badgers women's basketball team loses at No. 18 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The University of Wisconsin women's basketball team struggled through one of its poorest offensive performances of the season Sunday in a 59-42 loss to No. 18 Ohio State.

Three players scored in double figures for the Badgers (7-19, 4-12 Big Ten), as freshman guard Krystyna Ellew and junior guard Julie Pospisilova both scored 11 points and graduate student guard Katie Nelson had 10 points.

But it was a slog offensively. UW shot 30% (15 of 50) from the field and 35.3% (6 of 17) from 3-point range. The 42 points were the fewest Ohio State (20-5, 12-4 Big Ten) has allowed this season.

Junior guard Jacey Sheldon scored 19 points to lead the Buckeyes, who shot 43.1% (25 of 58) from the field and 16.7% (2 of 12) from behind the arc. Junior forward Rebeka Mikulasikova contributed 12 points and graduate student forward Tanaya Beacham had 10 for Ohio State, which was held well below its season averages of 9.2 3-pointers per game and 40.2% shooting from deep.

“It means so much to me to finish out strong," Ohio State senior guard Braxtin Miller said. "It being senior day, I’m glad we took care of business and played together. It was a lot of fun.”

The Buckeyes scored the first nine points of the second quarter and led 32-22 at halftime. Ohio State scored the first 14 points of the third quarter to lead 46-22 with 5:16 remaining. UW outscored Ohio State 13-8 in the fourth quarter to get as close as 15 points at 57-42 with 1:30 left.