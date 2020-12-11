Badgers women's basketball team falls to Rutgers

Sophomore guard Sydney Hilliard scored a game-high 22 points, but the University of Wisconsin women's basketball lost to Rutgers 70-65 in a Big Ten Conference game Friday afternoon at the Kohl Center.
Estella Moschkau had 13 points and Imani Lewis 12 for the Badgers (1-2, 0-2 Big Ten).
Zipporah Broughton had 18 points for the Scarlet Knights (2-0, 1-0). They trailed by one point at halftime and took control in the third quarter by outscoring the Badgers 27-19.
