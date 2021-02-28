Badgers women's basketball team falls to Iowa

Imani Lewis’ message to her University of Wisconsin women’s basketball teammates Sunday before their final game of the season at the Kohl Center was a simple but impassioned one.
“I said before the game give everything you have and go out and make a memory,” said Lewis, a junior forward. “And like I told everyone, you never know when your last game is going to be so you do not want to have your last game as 'Oh I wish I could have done this' or 'Oh I wish I could have done that.'
“You want to come out of your last game saying 'I am glad I did this' or 'I ended it well.' After each game I want them to feel that they gave their best, I don't want them to have any regrets.”
Sophomore guard Julie Pospisilova, for one, took that message to heart as she responded with a memorable performance on both ends of the court.
But her efforts were not enough as the Badgers fell to Iowa 84-70 at the Kohl Center.
Pospisilova led the Badgers (5-17, 2-17 Big Ten) offensively with 21 points and also carried the heaviest defensive load in guarding freshman sensation Caitlin Clark, who was held to 18 points, nine points below her average and only the third time all season she failed to score at least 20.
Clark, a 48% shooter for the season, made just four of 13 attempts (31%), but she still put her imprint on the game by dishing out a season-high 14 assists. Such is the challenge when playing against the conference leader in both scoring and assists.
“That’s a hard thing when we’re asking you to guard the freshman of the year and one of the best players in the country on one end and be able to be a focal point offensively for us on the other end,” coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “Caitlin Clark obviously is a very special player. I thought Julie made her turn down a lot of shots.
“With guarding Caitlin Clark you can’t get demoralized when she makes a very well-contested shot. She has unlimited range. Literally, if she’s over half court there is a possibility she’s going to shoot the basketball.”
As spectacular as Clark can be, Iowa (14-7, 10-7) has plenty of other firepower, as evidenced by its scoring average of 88 points per game and Big Ten-best .517 field goal percentage.
Sophomore Gabbie Marshall scored 19 points, hitting five of six 3-point attempts, to lead the way, while junior center Monika Czinano had 18 and sophomore McKenna Warnock, the former Monona Grove standout, chipped in with 14.
“You have to credit how good they are offensively,” Tsipis said. “I think it’s their balance. That’s why they’re so hard to guard.”
When it comes to defending Clark, Pospisilova said the key was to not get discouraged when she hits shots like the one from nearly 30 feet that gave the Hawkeyes a 40-30 halftime lead.
"I knew she was going to hit a lot of crazy shots,” Pospisilova said. “And mentally I was saying, 'Move forward and do not think about it too much.' She is pretty shifty and really strong, and her step-back is also really good, so I knew that sometimes I needed to give more space than I wanted to, but I also knew that I could rely on my teammates and they will help me when I need it."
The Badgers led 18-10 late in the first quarter but the Hawkeyes responded with an 11-0 run to take a lead they never surrendered. After Lewis went to the bench with her second foul early in the second period, Pospisilova carried the offensive load, scoring 10 of UW’s 12 points in the quarter.
Lewis finished with 16 points and sophomore Sydney Hilliard, playing on a sore ankle injured Wednesday against Indiana, added 12. But nobody else scored more than five for the Badgers, who shot just 35%, compared to the Hawkeyes’ 56%.