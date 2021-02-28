Badgers women's basketball team falls to Iowa

Imani Lewis’ message to her University of Wisconsin women’s basketball teammates Sunday before their final game of the season at the Kohl Center was a simple but impassioned one.

“I said before the game give everything you have and go out and make a memory,” said Lewis, a junior forward. “And like I told everyone, you never know when your last game is going to be so you do not want to have your last game as 'Oh I wish I could have done this' or 'Oh I wish I could have done that.'

“You want to come out of your last game saying 'I am glad I did this' or 'I ended it well.' After each game I want them to feel that they gave their best, I don't want them to have any regrets.”

Sophomore guard Julie Pospisilova, for one, took that message to heart as she responded with a memorable performance on both ends of the court.

But her efforts were not enough as the Badgers fell to Iowa 84-70 at the Kohl Center.

Pospisilova led the Badgers (5-17, 2-17 Big Ten) offensively with 21 points and also carried the heaviest defensive load in guarding freshman sensation Caitlin Clark, who was held to 18 points, nine points below her average and only the third time all season she failed to score at least 20.