Badgers women's basketball team falls to Bradley

PEORIA, Ill. — The first road game of the Marisa Moseley coaching era didn't turn out the way she hoped for the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team.
Bradley, led by fifth-year guard Gabi Haack, scored 19 of the game's final 28 points to come away with a 64-57 non-conference victory at Renaissance Coliseum.
In the first meeting between the programs since 1986, the Braves (3-0) capitalized at the line, shooting 17-for-26. The Badgers (1-2) were 4-for-7.
Junior guard Sydney Hilliard led the Badgers with 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting. Junior guard Julie Pospisilova, who missed the first two games of the season playing with the Czech Republic National Team in the European Championships, had 17 points on 7-for-22 shooting.
Haack, a three-time All-Missouri Valley Conference first-team selection, had 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter to finish as the lone Bradley player in double figures and take over the school's all-time scoring record with 1,684 points. She was 4-for-7 from 3-point range and had eight rebounds.
Hilliard's 3 with 8 minutes, 57 seconds remaining gave the Badgers a 48-45 lead. But Haack scored the game's next eight points, including two 3s, and the Badgers never got closer than three the rest of the way.