Badgers women's basketball team falls on road to UW-Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Four players scored in double figures for the UW-Milwaukee women's basketball team in a 79-67 victory over the University of Wisconsin on Wednesday at the Klotsche Center.
The UW-M starters combined for 73 points.
"I'm really proud of our team. I felt like the pace of the game was really fast in the first half," said UW-Milwaukee coach Kyle Rechlicz, a former UW athlete. "I was really proud of the upperclassmen in particular in how they locked into the locker room talk at halftime. We really honed into how we were defending things and they came out and executed and it really showed in that third quarter."
Tied at 42 at halftime, UW-M (3-3) used a 19-9 third- quarter surge to build a double-digit lead.
Julie Pospisilova scored 19 points and Sydney Hilliard had 13 for UW (1-4).