Badgers women's basketball team drops Big Ten opener to Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — Brooke Schramek and Halle Douglass established new scoring highs Sunday.
The production by the sophomore guards wasn't nearly enough for the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team in a 61-49 loss to Northwestern in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams.
Schramek scored 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting and Douglass added 10 points in 20 minutes off the bench. Junior guard Julie Pospisilova scored 12 points for the Badgers (2-7), who lost their third consecutive game.
"I was really proud of our defensive effort and I'm really proud of Brooke Schramek. She was really carrying our team quite a bit tonight and for Halle Douglass to come off the bench and play well, too," UW coach Marisa Moseley said. "We've just got to learn from this as we didn't shoot the ball particularly well."
The Badgers shot 37.2% (16 of 43) from the field. The Wildcats (6-3) only scored 13 points in their offensive sets. Their other production came from points off of turnovers (21), fast-break points (15) and second-chance points (12). The Badgers finished with a season-high 23 turnovers and were outrebounded 40-28.
"I think we struggled a little bit finding outcomes," Moseley said. "The pressure hurt us a bit in the first half and I think a lot of it was more things that we did to ourselves as opposed to what Northwestern did to us. I think we started to get in a rhythm a little bit in the second half."