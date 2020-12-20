Badgers women's basketball team defeats Valparaiso in overtime

Sophomore guard Julie Pospisilova made sure the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team started well Sunday.

Junior forward Imani Lewis served as the closer.

Pospisilova scored a career-high 23 points while Lewis had 19 points and 11 rebounds — and did some of her best work in overtime — as the Badgers defeated Valparaiso 89-82 at the Kohl Center.

Sophomore guard Sydney Hilliard scored a team-high 25 points for UW (3-2) in what turned out to be its final non-conference game after Nebraska-Omaha was forced to cancel Tuesday's game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Pospisilova scored 11 points in the first quarter as the Badgers opened a 22-14 advantage, but Valparaiso battled back and tied the game at 80 on Shay Fredrick's basket with 1 second remaining in the fourth quarter.

In the 5-minute overtime, Lewis scored five of the Badgers' nine points and had four rebounds. Hilliard scored four points.

"(It was) a gut check," UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said. "The response the team had in the last five minutes ... defensively to hold them to two points, they were 1-10 from the field, seven of them were threes. We got the ball inside. Imani capitalized for us, Syd got in deep, we got to the free throw line."