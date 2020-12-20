 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers women's basketball team defeats Valparaiso in overtime
0 comments
topical alert
UW WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Badgers women's basketball team defeats Valparaiso in overtime

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sophomore guard Julie Pospisilova made sure the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team started well Sunday.

Junior forward Imani Lewis served as the closer.

Pospisilova scored a career-high 23 points while Lewis had 19 points and 11 rebounds — and did some of her best work in overtime — as the Badgers defeated Valparaiso 89-82 at the Kohl Center.

Sophomore guard Sydney Hilliard scored a team-high 25 points for UW (3-2) in what turned out to be its final non-conference game after Nebraska-Omaha was forced to cancel Tuesday's game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Pospisilova scored 11 points in the first quarter as the Badgers opened a 22-14 advantage, but Valparaiso battled back and tied the game at 80 on Shay Fredrick's basket with 1 second remaining in the fourth quarter. 

In the 5-minute overtime, Lewis scored five of the Badgers' nine points and had four rebounds. Hilliard scored four points.

"(It was) a gut check," UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said. "The response the team had in the last five minutes ... defensively to hold them to two points, they were 1-10 from the field, seven of them were threes. We got the ball inside. Imani capitalized for us, Syd got in deep, we got to the free throw line."

UW shot a season-high 53.1% (34-for-64) from the field, including 52.6% (10-for-19) from 3-point range. Pospisilova was 5-for-7 from 3-point range and had a career-high four blocks.

"She takes great pride in setting her teammates up and distributing the basketball. We want her to be more of an offensive threat scoring the ball," Tsipis said of Pospisilova, whose average rose to 9.8 points per game.

+1 
UW women's basketball mug 1

Pospisilova
+1 
UW women's basketball mug 2

Lewis
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics