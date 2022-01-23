Badgers women's basketball team defeats Penn State

"I think we did an excellent job executing against the zone to start and even when they went man, we were able to get the shots that we wanted. Super proud of our kids' effort," Moseley said. "Julie (Pospisilova) and Katie (Nelson) in particular were huge but all five players that were on the court at any given time stayed together. There was poise, execution, and I can't say enough about this team. We talked about our growth and we planted seeds in the summer and we're starting to see some of those seeds bloom."