Badgers women's basketball team defeats Penn State

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin women's basketball team didn't exactly get balanced scoring Sunday, but coach Marisa Moseley was just fine with the result.
Graduate student guard Katie Nelson scored 24 points, junior guard Julie Pospisilova added 23 and UW made a season-high 10 3-pointers en route to a 69-57 victory against Penn State at the Kohl Center.
Nelson was 7-for-10 from the field, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc, in posting her highest point total at UW.
Sophomore guard Brooke Schramek added 13 points and a career-high eight rebounds. Nelson, Pospisilova and Schramek combined to score all but nine of UW's points.
"I think we did an excellent job executing against the zone to start and even when they went man, we were able to get the shots that we wanted. Super proud of our kids' effort," Moseley said. "Julie (Pospisilova) and Katie (Nelson) in particular were huge but all five players that were on the court at any given time stayed together. There was poise, execution, and I can't say enough about this team. We talked about our growth and we planted seeds in the summer and we're starting to see some of those seeds bloom."
The Badgers (5-13, 2-6 Big Ten) outscored the Nittany Lions 25-12 in the third quarter to take a 52-43 lead.