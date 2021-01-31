Badgers women's basketball team defeats Illinois to halt nine-game skid

It had been nearly a year since the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team walked off the court victorious after a Big Ten Conference regular-season game.
When mired in a difficult stretch like that, it really doesn't matter if the next triumph comes against the other winless team in the conference.
Junior forward Imani Lewis finished with 22 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Badgers to a 69-57 victory against Illinois on Sunday at the Kohl Center, snapping an 18-game skid in Big Ten regular-season play dating to a win against the Fighting Illini on Feb. 2, 2020. UW's only other league victory during that stretch also came against Illinois in the first round of last season's Big Ten tournament.
"I told them enjoy this because Big Ten wins are hard to get and you need to be able to enjoy the fruits of your labor," UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said.
Sophomore guard Sydney Hilliard added 18 points and eight rebounds and senior guard Estella Moschkau had 12 points and six rebounds for the Badgers (4-11, 1-11 Big Ten), who halted a nine-game losing streak this season.
"I think that we're finally seeing the hard work paying off," Lewis said. "People are in the gym working behind the scenes, trying to do the extra work. A huge weight has been lifted off our shoulders because we are now seeing the benefits of them putting in the extra work and time."
The Fighting Illini (2-10, 0-9) led 17-16 after one quarter, but a basket by Lewis 12 seconds into the second quarter started an 18-1 run as UW outscored Illinois 20-5 in the period for a 36-22 halftime lead. Moschkau's 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter pushed the Badgers' cushion to 22 points — their largest of the game.
"Finally this happens and now it kind of feels like, 'All right, now let's go play basketball again,'" Hilliard said. "We got that Big Ten win. But I think we've just got to use this as it's a win. Be happy with it, but kind of use that and push forward with it."
Sophomore guard Jeanae Terry had 28 points and 11 rebounds to lead Illinois.