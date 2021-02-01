Badgers women's basketball team defeats Illinois to halt 9-game skid

It had been nearly a year since the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team walked off the court victorious after a Big Ten Conference regular-season game.

When mired in a difficult stretch like that, it really doesn’t matter if the next triumph comes against the other winless team in the conference.

Junior forward Imani Lewis finished with 22 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Badgers to a 69-57 victory against Illinois on Sunday at the Kohl Center, snapping an 18-game skid in Big Ten regular-season play dating to a win against the Fighting Illini on Feb. 2, 2020. UW’s only other league victory during that stretch also came against Illinois in the first round of last season’s Big Ten tournament.

“I told them enjoy this because Big Ten wins are hard to get and you need to be able to enjoy the fruits of your labor,” UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said.

Sophomore guard Sydney Hilliard added 18 points and eight rebounds and senior guard Estella Moschkau had 12 points and six rebounds for the Badgers (4-11, 1-11 Big Ten), who halted a nine-game losing streak this season.

“I think that we’re finally seeing the hard work paying off,” Lewis said.