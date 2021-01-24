Badgers women's basketball team blown out in second half by Michigan State

Michigan State hadn't played a game in two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols, but it wasn't the Spartans who appeared out of sorts Sunday.

Junior forward Alisia Smith scored 19 points and the Spartans shot 51.1% from the field en route to a 94-62 thrashing of the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team at the Kohl Center.

Junior guard Nia Clouden added 15 points and six assists, and sophomore forward Taiyier Parks also had 15 points as the Spartans (9-2, 4-2 Big Ten) handed the Badgers (3-10, 0-10) their eighth consecutive defeat. Michigan State has won 14 of the past 15 meetings.

Junior forward Imani Lewis had 17 points and 12 rebounds for her third straight double-double to lead UW and also topped the 1,000-point plateau — the 27th player in program history to do so. Sophomore guard Sydney Hilliard added 15 points for the Badgers, who trailed 40-35 entering halftime.

But Michigan State shot 62.5% (20 of 32) from the field in the second half while UW hit at a paltry 26.1% clip (6 of 23). The Badgers mustered just eight field goal attempts (1-for-8) in the fourth quarter, when they were outscored 29-11.

"I think in the second half our team defense wasn't where it needed to be and they exposed that whether it be in transition, or man to man," UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said. "They did a phenomenal job inside, we didn't guard them well inside."