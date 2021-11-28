Badgers women's basketball team beats Boise State to snap 4-game skid

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team took control in the second quarter en route to snapping a four-game losing streak with a 60-45 victory over Boise State on Saturday at the Rocky Mountain Hoops Classic.
Julie Pospisilova led the Badgers (2-4) with 15 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. She made three 3-pointers. Fellow sophomore guard Sydney Hilliard had 11 points and five rebounds.
Guards Mary Kay Naro and Dominique Leonidas had 10 points apiece as the Broncos (1-4) lost their third straight.
“We have to be able to score the ball,” Boise coach Gordy Presnell said. “If we score 38, 40, 45 points, it’s not going to cut it.”
Trailing 10-9 after the first quarter, UW outscored Boise 18-11 in the second behind two 3s from Alex Luehring and five points from Hilliard. UW led by as many as 14 in third and Boise never got closer than 10 in the fourth.
The Badgers shot 39.7% from the field. Boise, which committed 20 turnovers, shot 30.9%.
UW faces host Colorado (6-0) on Sunday. Colorado scored a 59-48 victory over Louisiana Tech (4-2) in Saturday’s early game.