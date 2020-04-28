Badgers women's basketball program gets transfer guard from North Carolina

Tsipis said he talked with the coaches at North Carolina, who were pleased with her attitude and work ethic, even as she was relegated to the bench.

Michael Panaggio, who began training Duckett when she was 13 and coached her at DME, believes she’s found her proper destination the second time around.

“I think this is a better fit for her than North Carolina,” Panaggio said. “She’s a very high-level scorer if utilized properly. She’s a worker and she’s confident. To be in the right system is everything for her and I think she’s going to flourish in coach T’s system at Wisconsin.”

Pagaggio described her as an “old school” wing in that she doesn’t need to dominate the ball to be effective.

“I think she can make an impact,” he said. “I don’t want to put pressure on the kid, but I think she helps the program on a talent level. The skills are there and the potential is there for her to be a program-changer.”