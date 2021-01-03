Badgers women's basketball team loses to Minnesota in overtime

Julie Pospisilova spurred a second-half rally by the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team, but the Badgers lost 88-83 to Minnesota in overtime Sunday at the Kohl Center.

The sophomore guard scored 19 of her career-high 28 points — the most scored by a UW player this season — in the second half and overtime and also contributed seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks in the game.

"I learned that if I keep being aggressive eventually I'm going to get to the rim and score," Pospisilova said. "It's really good to have Sydney (Hilliard) or other players who can distribute the ball and get me into position where I can score or I can also distribute the ball."

The Badgers (3-4, 0-3 Big Ten) trailed the Golden Gophers (2-4, 1-3) by 11 points at halftime. UW's Imani Lewis scored on a drive with six seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 70 and Estella Moschkau blocked a shot as time expired.

Minnesota scored the first seven points of overtime before UW responded with four straight to make it 77-74 with 2:54 to play. A Pospisilova 3-pointer cut the lead to two 82-80 with 1:01 to play, but the Badgers were assessed a technical foul after calling a time out when they had none remaining. The Gophers went 6-for-6 from the free throw line over the last 23 seconds.