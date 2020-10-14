Badgers women's basketball coach Jonathan Tsipis excited about potential his fifth season offers

Jonathan Tsipis admitted he had trouble sleeping the night before his University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team’s first official practice on Wednesday.

And with that practice not starting until late afternoon, he spent much of the day bouncing off the walls around the Kohl Center.

“Probably cut down on the amount of Diet Dew,” he reminded himself after the fact.

Even without his usual infusion of caffeine, Tsipis would have a hard time containing the excitement he feels about his team heading into his fifth season as UW coach.

If nothing else, the start of practice signaled a return to normalcy after months of having all their routines thrown off by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m excited to get started,” Tsipis said shortly before that first practice. “This is a group that understands because of the challenges they’ve had to go through since March, how grateful they are and how grateful we are as a staff to have them here.”

The group that Tsipis and his staff have assembled is one that is short on experience but one they hope will be able to make up for that with its versatility, athleticism and team chemistry.