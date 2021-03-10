Badgers women's basketball coach Jonathan Tsipis dismissed after lopsided loss to Illinois at Big Ten tournament

“You don’t have to be perfect defensively, but you’ve got to make them try to make more contested shots. It’s one thing when you go 0-for-18, but it’s another thing when you give up 58 percent from the field in the first quarter as well.”

Sophomore Sydney Hilliard and junior Imani Lewis each scored 11 points to lead the No. 13 seed Badgers. But each struggled from the field as Hilliard shot just 5-for-21 and Lewis 4-for-13.

The Badgers missed their first shot of the second quarter, extending their shooting start to 0-for-19, before Hilliard finally broke through on a backdoor layup off a nice pass from Julie Pospisilova with 8:52 left in the period — just over 11 minutes into the game.

That was part of a 9-0 run that cut the deficit to 24-11. But that was as close as the Badgers would get as the Illini closed out the half on an 8-1 run to extend the halftime lead to 32-12.

“Obviously, we didn’t plan to have that go the way it did,” Hilliard said of the disastrous start. “But I thought our team did a good job of not quitting. In the second half we could’ve been like, oh well, we’re going to lose. But I thought we battled until the end. But not what we expected, for sure.”