Badgers women's basketball coach Jonathan Tsipis dismissed after lopsided loss to Illinois at Big Ten tournament

Perhaps the worst game of his coaching tenure at the University of Wisconsin turned out to be his last.
Jonathan Tsipis was relieved of his duties as UW women’s basketball coach following Tuesday’s 67-42 loss to Illinois in the Big Ten Conference tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“I appreciate Coach Tsipis’s efforts during his five years with us, but we feel it is time for a new direction for our women’s basketball program,” UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said in making the announcement Tuesday night. “I wish Jonathan the best as he moves forward.”
In a text message, Tsipis declined to comment immediately on his dismissal.
The Badgers finished the season with a 5-19 overall record and 2-18 Big Ten mark. It was the program’s worst record since going 4-24 in 1987-88 under Mary Murphy.
In five seasons as UW coach, Tsipis posted a 50-99 overall record (.336) with a 14-74 mark (.189) in Big Ten play.
Those numbers are nearly identical to the record of his predecessor Bobbie Kelsey in her five years — 49-100 overall and 19-65 in conference.
Alvarez let Kelsey go following a 7-22 season in 2015-16 and hired Tsipis away from George Washington. He had turned that program around in four seasons, winning the Atlantic 10 championship and earning NCAA tournament berths in each of his last two seasons, compiling a 92-38 overall record (.708).
He also had a Midwest pedigree from serving nine seasons under legendary coach Muffet McGraw, the last four years as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator.
But that track record of success never carried over to the Badgers, whose last winning season was in 2010-11 in the final season of Lisa Stone’s tenure as coach.
After winning nine games in each of his first two seasons, the Badgers had their best season under Tsipis in 2018-19 when they went 15-18 overall and won two games in the Big Ten tournament before losing in double overtime in the quarterfinals.
The Badgers’ final game under Tsipis got off to an ominous start as they went 0-for-18 shooting in the first quarter to fall behind the Illini 24-2.
Tsipis put the blame for the abysmal start on his own shoulders.
“They came out with an aggressive mindset in every phase — coaching, execution, everything,” Tsipis said. “They did a better job than us today. That obviously starts with me, not having our team prepared the way it needed to be.”
As bad as they were offensively, Tsipis blamed defensive lapses for helping Illinois rush out to what proved to be an insurmountable lead.
“You’ve got to be better defensively,” he said. “As much as scoring two points is unacceptable, you’ve got to make it where they’re at 10, 12, 14. You’ve got to do it on the defensive side. We gave up transition baskets, we gave up open shots.
“You don’t have to be perfect defensively, but you’ve got to make them try to make more contested shots. It’s one thing when you go 0-for-18, but it’s another thing when you give up 58 percent from the field in the first quarter as well.”
Sophomore Sydney Hilliard and junior Imani Lewis each scored 11 points to lead the No. 13 seed Badgers. But each struggled from the field as Hilliard shot just 5-for-21 and Lewis 4-for-13.
The Badgers missed their first shot of the second quarter, extending their shooting start to 0-for-19, before Hilliard finally broke through on a backdoor layup off a nice pass from Julie Pospisilova with 8:52 left in the period — just over 11 minutes into the game.
That was part of a 9-0 run that cut the deficit to 24-11. But that was as close as the Badgers would get as the Illini closed out the half on an 8-1 run to extend the halftime lead to 32-12.
“Obviously, we didn’t plan to have that go the way it did,” Hilliard said of the disastrous start. “But I thought our team did a good job of not quitting. In the second half we could’ve been like, oh well, we’re going to lose. But I thought we battled until the end. But not what we expected, for sure.”
The Badgers shot a more respectable 35 percent in the second half, but they were never able to make any serious headway as they never got closer than 19 points.
“They were able to score on us in a lot of different ways,” Tsipis said. “I don’t think we ever got in any type of rhythm offensively. Credit their defense. They were active. They outrebounded us. They forced us into some turnovers and they were able to convert in transition.
“When you play your last game of the year you want to be playing your best basketball. We didn’t do that to the level that we’re able to do it.”
Freshman Aaliyah Nye scored 17 points to lead the No. 12 seed Illini (5-17), who advance to play No. 5 Northwestern on Wednesday. Sophomore Kennedi Myles had 12 points and sophomore Jeanae Terry 11.
“You saw a couple kids on their team play with more of a chip on their shoulders,” Tsipis said. “I thought Kennedi Myles was the most active player on the floor for either team.”
Unaware of the subsequent events, Hilliard, perhaps Tsipis’ biggest recruiting prize, said the final performance would provide fuel for the offseason.
“It’s disappointing, but I think we’ve got to use this to kind of build a fire under us,” Hilliard said. “The returners and the new people coming in, just kind of start that mentality over again and have a fresh start.”