The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team will open the Big Ten Conference season at Minnesota on Dec. 28 in what will be the Big Ten coaching debut for Gophers and WNBA legend Lindsay Whalen.
The Badgers will follow with their home opener on New Year’s Eve against Purdue.
The conference portion of the schedule was released Tuesday afternoon. The non-conference schedule was announced last week.
The Big Ten season is being expanded to 18 games this season, two more than the past few seasons.
The Badgers will have home-and-home series against five teams — Minnesota, Penn State, Michigan, Illinois and Ohio State.
UW will play home games only against Purdue, Indiana, Nebraska and Michigan State while playing just road games against Iowa, Northwestern, Maryland and Rutgers.
Starting times and television plans for games will be announced later.
The Big Ten Tournament is set for March 6-10 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Badgers, with six freshmen on the roster, will host UW-Oshkosh in an exhibition game on Nov. 4 and open the season at home against Winthrop on Nov. 8.
The Badgers' Big Ten schedule:
Fri., Dec. 28 – at Minnesota.
Mon., Dec. 31 – Purdue.
Thur., Jan. 3 – at Penn State.
Mon., Jan. 7 – at Iowa.
Sun., Jan. 13 – Indiana.
Thur., Jan. 17 – Minnesota.
Sun., Jan. 20 – at Northwestern.
Thur., Jan. 24 – Penn State.
Sun., Jan. 27 – Nebraska.
Thur., Jan. 31 – at Maryland.
Sun., Feb. 3 – Michigan.
Sun., Feb. 10 – at Illinois.
Thur., Feb. 14 – Michigan State.
Sun., Feb. 17 – at Ohio State.
Wed., Feb. 20 – Illinois.
Mon., Feb. 25 – at Rutgers.
Thur., Feb. 28 – Ohio State.
Sun., March 3 – at Michigan.
March 6-10 – Big Ten Tournament at Indianapolis.