Badgers women's basketball team wilts late under Rutgers' heavy pressure

Pressure? What pressure?

Oh, that pressure.

For much of the day the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team handled the defensive pressure from Rutgers without much trouble, leading by as many as 15 points in the third quarter.

But then the Scarlet Knights cranked up the pressure in the fourth quarter and the Badgers finally succumbed, losing their Big Ten Conference opener 64-61 Saturday at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers committed nine of their 18 turnovers in the fourth quarter, including turnovers on six consecutive possessions, to help fuel the Rutgers charge. UW was outscored 20-8 in the final period, with Rutgers scoring half of its points off turnovers.

“For the small stretch where they made their biggest run, it was how we handled their pressure,” UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said.

For most of the game, that was not a big problem and the Badgers were in control much of the way.

“Step one is they try to turn you over,” Tsipis said. “Step two is they try to make you play faster and maybe take a quick shot that they can maybe rebound and get out in transition. I thought we did a good job of not doing that.”