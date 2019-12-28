Badgers women's basketball team wilts late under Rutgers' heavy pressure

Pressure? What pressure?
Oh, that pressure.
For much of the day the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team handled the defensive pressure from Rutgers without much trouble, leading by as many as 15 points in the third quarter.
But then the Scarlet Knights cranked up the pressure in the fourth quarter and the Badgers finally succumbed, losing their Big Ten Conference opener 64-61 Saturday at the Kohl Center.
The Badgers committed nine of their 18 turnovers in the fourth quarter, including turnovers on six consecutive possessions, to help fuel the Rutgers charge. UW was outscored 20-8 in the final period, with Rutgers scoring half of its points off turnovers.
“For the small stretch where they made their biggest run, it was how we handled their pressure,” UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said.
For most of the game, that was not a big problem and the Badgers were in control much of the way.
“Step one is they try to turn you over,” Tsipis said. “Step two is they try to make you play faster and maybe take a quick shot that they can maybe rebound and get out in transition. I thought we did a good job of not doing that.”
Led by the inside combination of senior Abby Laszewski (20 points and nine rebounds), sophomore Imani Lewis (17 points, 12 rebounds) and freshman guard Sydney Hilliard (11 points, seven rebounds), the Badgers (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) trailed for just four minutes in the game.
Laszewski scored 10 points in the second period as the Badgers opened up a 32-26 lead. She also had four points in an 8-0 run that extended to lead to 47-32 with just under 4 minutes left in the third quarter.
“I definitely think about all the good things,” Laszewski said. “There were a lot of good things to learn from in this game.”
Most of the bad things came in the last nine minutes. And often as not, redshirt junior Arella Guirantes, the Big Ten’s leading scorer, was in the middle of things for the Scarlet Knights (11-1, 1-0).
After being held to just six points in the first half on 2-for-12 shooting, Guirantes broke loose with 16 in the second half, 10 of them in the fourth quarter, to finish with a game-high 22. She also finished with 11 rebounds, eight assists and five steals.
The Badgers were still up 54-44 early in the fourth quarter when Guirantes hit a short shot to trigger a 10-1 Rutgers run, with KK Sanders converting a steal into a layup to cut the Badgers’ lead to 55-54 with 6:35 remaining.
Rutgers took the lead twice, only to see UW regain it, first on a layup by Lewis and then on two free throws by Laszewski, making it 61-60.
Guirantes hit two free throws with 1:07 left to put Rutgers ahead for good at 62-61.
The Badgers had a couple chances in the final seconds, but junior Niya Beverley missed an off-balance jumper with 14 seconds left. After Guirantes hit two more foul shots with 10 seconds left, Beverley missed a 3-pointer with four seconds to go.
“There were so many good things,” Tsipis said. “It truly is a one-point game and we got a good look at a 3 when they continued to press that Niya just happened to miss. It’s a shot I’d take all the time. But we’ve got to be able to close the game out, especially at home.”
Lewis, a New Jersey native, emphasized how the Badgers had made strides against her home state school after losing by 20 points last season.
“That’s my home school, I wanted to win,” Lewis said “We didn’t get the win and it hurts. But it’s looking at all the good things.
“It’s not the outcome we wanted but looking at the positives throughout the game and figuring out how can we correct the negatives and be better moving forward.”