ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The only thing worse than the end of the second quarter for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team Sunday was the start of the third period.
In a span of less than four minutes, the Badgers were outscored 16-0 as Michigan built a commanding lead and coasted to a 59-49 victory in the Big Ten Conference regular-season finale.
The Badgers (13-17, 4-14 Big Ten) will be the No. 13 seed in the Big Ten tournament and face 12th-seeded Penn State (12-17, 5-13) in a first-round game at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in Indianapolis.
Despite struggling offensively much of the first half, UW managed to hang with Michigan (20-10, 11-7), trailing 26-19 with a minute to go. But then the Wolverines ran off eight unanswered points in the last 53 seconds, including a four-point play with 8 seconds left, to take a 34-19 lead into halftime.
“We tried to emphasize the positives in the first half when we were down in the locker room,” UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “I thought the second quarter we played really well defensively until about a minute left. All of sudden they got that spree in the last bit when we were struggling offensively as well.”
That spree continued through the first three minutes of the second half as Michigan opened with another 8-0 run featuring 3-pointers by freshman Amy Dilk and sophomore Hailey Brown to stretch the lead to 42-19. The Wolverines extended their lead to 47-21 before freshman Imani Lewis scored UW’s first field goal of the half after missing its first eight attempts.
Tsipis burned through his last three timeouts during that stretch, including one just 38 seconds into the half.
“I just didn’t like the direction of how we were as a team together on both ends of the floor,” he said.
The Badgers finally did manage to get things together, closing the third quarter on a 7-0 run and then going on a 17-2 run during the fourth period to close within nine points at 56-47 and make for a more presentable final score.
The Badgers committed a season-high 26 turnovers, leading to 22 Michigan points. Seventeen of those turnovers were in the first half, including two in the last 53 seconds.
“We didn’t take good care of the basketball the entire game,” Tsipis said. “Better in the second half, but still, you’re not going to win games when you’re in the 20s in turnovers because it’s just going to lead to easier baskets on the other end.”
Sophomore Niya Beverley led the Badgers with 12 points and Lewis added 11. Senior Marsha Howard saw her streak of double-digit scoring games snapped at nine, finishing with just six points. She scored a career-high 30 points in the first meeting with Michigan on Feb. 3.
“They game planned around Marsha after she had 30,” Tsipis said. “I thought she did a good job of composing herself, got on the glass with 12 rebounds to make sure we could close out possessions.”
Senior Hallie Thome scored 14 points in her final home game to lead the Wolverines.